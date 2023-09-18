Alex Marquez: Indian MotoGP a “question mark for everybody”

Although Misano was his weakest round since the summer break, Marquez remains in good form as MotoGP gets set for the first Indian grand prix.

A double points finish at Misano means he’s scored points in six of the last eight races, which includes a victory in the sprint at Silverstone.

But with the playing field completely level heading to the Buddh International Circuit, Marquez has been doing all he can to get an advantage.

"The Indian event is a question mark for everybody," said the Gresini rider. "We’re getting ready with what we can: by playing videogames, watching F1 races and then once there we’ll try to get to grips with the track as quick as possible.

"And then Motegi, which can be very favourable with all its heavy braking areas.

"We’re coming from two positive – albeit not perfect – weekends and we’re eager to show our potential and keep growing."

On the other side of the garage Fabio Di Giannantonio has called this weekend’s Indian GP a ‘blank slate’ for the entire grid.

Likely to lose his seat for 2024, Di Giannantonio has shown better pace in recent rounds ahead of a potential move back to Moto2.

Di Giannantonio added: "I always liked new tracks as they’re a blank slate for everybody and it’s where the good work done with the team really comes out, without data or previous references.

"I expect a track with very little grip but also very fast, so it may adapt well to our characteristics.

"In Japan first of all I have a surprise in store, and it’s also a track with some heavy braking and I know the Ducati will be competitive there."