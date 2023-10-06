Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna reveals he rejected an approach from Honda

The Ducati general manager - the brain of the Desmosedici project which restored the Italian manufacturer back to the top of MotoGP - has now revealed he was presented with the stunning opportunity to go to Honda next season.

Instead, Dall’Igna will remain but Honda will lose their star rider Marc Marquez who is expected to go to Gresini Ducati.

Dall’Igna’s revelation was to Gazzetta dello Sport, and he said: “I feel good at Ducati.

“I worked so hard to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, leaving now wouldn't have been logical.

“Then, it's true that I did what I had to do here. It could have been a challenge won and archived.

“And Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge."

One of Marquez’s key demands to Honda - before he confirmed that he will leave - was to recruit top-class European-based engineers.

The MotoGP paddock arguably has nobody finer than Dall’Igna, who much of Ducati’s current success is owed to.

That Honda approached Dall’Igna is perhaps a sign that the Japanese manufacturer listened to Marquez’s criticism and is open to change in their bid to get back to the top.

Although it was too late to keep Marquez, it might be a ray of light that Honda are busy in the background trying to attract key staff who can turn their fortunes around.

Davide Brivio and Massimo Rivola have also been linked with switches to Honda next season.

Shinichi Kokubu has left his job as Honda technical director in another major sign that the manufacturer is trying to move in a different direction.