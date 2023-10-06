Contrasting KTM decision-making claim could spell bad news for Pol Espargaro

Espargaro will be the rider to miss out on a full-time MotoGP seat next season, according to Corsedimoto.

The veteran rider will be used in a test and reserve role, able to race with wild cards, while also becoming a KTM ambassador.

Pedro Acosta will graduate into the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GASGAS team, with the factory duo of Jack Miller and Brad Binder unchanged.

This latest report contrasts to news that leaked earlier this week from Speedweek saying Fernandez would be the rider to lose his spot.

KTM have yet to clarify which riders will be selected for which bikes in 2024.

They renewed Fernandez’s contract recently, while also promising Acosta a promotion from Moto2 into MotoGP, and having their three senior riders also contracted for another year.

The manufacturer’s wishes for a fifth bike, and to buy an existing satellite team, both failed leaving them with a ruthless decision to make.

Dorna have opened the door to extra wild cards - meaning whichever rider misses out on a full-time seat can still race - but KTM already possess the impressive Dani Pedrosa, further complicating matters.

First the rumour mill claimed Fernandez would lose his ride, now apparently Espargaro is the one to miss out…

The Indonesian MotoGP is next weekend and, although KTM are unlikely to confirm their plans, Fernandez and Espargaro may be able to shed light on the saga.