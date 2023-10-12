The Frenchman recently agreed on a two-year deal directly with Honda, to take over the LCR ride of Alex Rins.

It would therefore seem comparatively simple for Honda to now direct Zarco, currently fighting for fifth in the world championship at Pramac Ducati, over to the factory Repsol seat instead.

But that could compromise LCR’s sponsorship plans, which are being constructed around having Zarco as part of the team.

Meanwhile, other riders such as Miguel Oliveira and Maverick Vinales are also rumoured to be on Honda’s shortlist of contenders.

“I need to wait a bit for how Honda wants to handle the future,” Zarco said at Mandalika on Thursday.

“Having a contract with Honda, to then take the seat of Marc would have sense but then in the position of Lucio [Cecchinello]… Having me in the team is an opportunity to get or to manage well his sponsors and do a great season.

“My work staying with LCR would almost be the same as in the factory team because I have the contract to get the factory bike and work for the development, but to be inside the factory team is a prestigious seat, to take the seat of Marc, and the rider’s mind is to catch this opportunity.

“So I will have a few discussions during the weekend and my agent is there to do it. Then we need really need to have a clear idea from Honda.”

The Frenchman, still seeking a race win after 19 podiums in the premier-class, also highlighted that he has already shown faith in Honda by opting to leave the best bike on the grid.

“I took the risk to leave Ducati and I have been the one to [sign] earlier than anyone else, to move and take this challenge with Honda in this moment, when it is quite a critical moment," Zarco said.

“So being a factory rider after all these decisions would be like a nice shot.”

The 33-year-old insisted he wasn’t surprised that Honda also appears to be considering others for the Repsol seat alongside Joan Mir.

“They need to have four riders for next year. At the moment there are only three so it makes sense to speak to other riders,” he said.

“Let’s see because I already have this contract with Honda so it would be sense to move up. Well, not really move up, but have the prestigious position of a factory rider.”