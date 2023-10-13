Marquez is hoping to bring with him at least one mechanic, although he is expected to part ways with long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez.

Keen to adapt himself to the Gresini team and those already in positions at the Italian outfit, Marquez said that along with not destroying Repsol Honda was his main aim.

“Still, we are in discussions,” said Marquez when asked if he will bring members of his team with him. “This morning we signed an MOU with Gresini. On Wednesday we started to talk to Gresini about the contract because, before, I didn’t want to have distractions.

“The biggest doubt - was all my team. I had a deep talk with all of them, they are my friends, they advise me in a friendly way.

“This talk helped me a lot to take the decision. I am trying to bring at least one mechanic, I think this will not be a problem.

“But I can’t bring all the team for two reasons. One: I will not destroy the Repsol Honda team. Second: I will not destroy the Gresini team because they are a big family with their mechanics so I must adapt to the situation. I took the decision so I must adapt.”

Marquez’s switch to Gresini Ducati will not only mark his first season on a bike other than a Honda, but it will also be his first premier class campaign on a satellite bike.

Speaking about why he chose Gresini, Marquez added: “I decided to move to a familiar team because it’s what I felt. To come back, a little bit, to the start. To the atmosphere of a small team, a familiar team, with a good bike which is leading the championship.

“After 11 years on the same bike it won’t be easy to change. I’m looking forward to it, to smile again, to look forward to coming to the circuit.”

Joining Gresini will see Marquez line-up alongside brother Alex Marquez for the second time in his MotoGP career, after the two shared the Repsol Honda colours in 2020.

But while lining up next to Alex also played a role in his decision to join Gresini, Marquez admitted his brother couldn’t give ‘a lot of input’ when deciding whether to stay or leave Honda.

“My brother can give input but not a lot. It’s my responsibility, not his. We spoke more about the team, not the bike.

“Every rider has a different riding style. These guys are younger than me, and faster right now, so my challenge is to be closer to them.”