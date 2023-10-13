The VR46 Ducati star, who sustained right-shoulder damage in a training accident on Saturday, was initially given permission to take part in FP1 and then needed to pass a further medical check before being allowed to continue the weekend.

Bezzecchi completed 18 laps and was a very impressive fifth fastest this morning, but also suffered a fast fall at the end of the session.

Fortunately, no more damage was done and MotoGP doctors have now given the green light for Bezzecchi to compete in the whole of the Mandalika grand prix.

Bezzecchi is trying to keep his title hopes alive after dropping 54 points behind world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and 51 from Jorge Martin.

Also attempting injury comebacks at Mandalika are Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini (from a fractured collarbone, in India), LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).

Friday is thus the first time since the Portimao opener that all 22 full-time riders are on track together.

However, the injured riders will need to be especially cautious, with the slippery (dusty) surface catching out numerous riders in all three classes. Alex Marquez joined Bezzecchi in walking away from a morning accident.

Moto2 was also interrupted by a power cut in the pits, which slightly delayed the start of the opening MotoGP session.