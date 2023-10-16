Gigi Dall’Igna asked: ‘If you went to Honda, would Marc Marquez have stayed?’

So, Marquez’s move to Gresini means he and engineer extraordinaire Dall’Igna will both be in the dominant Ducati camp next season.

Honda tried to lure Dall’Igna, the main brain behind the Desmosedici project, but failed - then saw their star rider go and join him at Ducati.

Sky asked Dall’Igna: “Is there so much mutual respect that if you had gone to Honda, Marc would have stayed in HRC?”

He replied: "We should ask him this, I guess so. But it's a question to ask Marc. Only he can answer."

Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯ Video of Marc Marquez leaves Honda! ðšð€¯

Dall’Igna explained his reasons to stay: "We have and I have made a lot of effort in recent years.

“Now that we are reaping the benefits, it seemed bad and stupid to leave.

“I have a fantastic group, both from a technical and rider point of view.

“I want to win again, I don't like finishing second. it makes me feel physically ill.

“Ducati is the best place to be right now."

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac’s Jorge Martin are fighting for the MotoGP title with five rounds remaining, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi also in the mix.

Next year the environment will shift with Marquez riding a year-old Ducati too.

"It was an operation carried out by the Gresini team, we have to say well done to them because it was a complicated situation.

“That an eight-time world champion wants Ducati is something that makes us proud and gives us great pleasure."