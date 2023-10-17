A question mark over the long-term future of Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia means his seat could eventually be inherited by RNF’s Oliveira, the TNT Sports expert suggested.

Marc Marquez must be replaced by Repsol Honda for 2024 and Oliveira is among their chief targets.

“It sounds complicated,” Hodgson said on TNT Sports during the Indonesian MotoGP. “Miguel has got a contract next year - it’s direct with Aprilia.

“He has a contract with a factory, you can still get out of that contract but it will cost money.

“Honda now have saved a lot of money! There will be a fine, as well, [for Marquez] to not go through with the contract. So not only are you not paying Marc whatever that figure is, [maybe £15m], there’s a fine on top of that.

“There is plenty of money floating around for Honda to buy a really good rider.

“Miguel has been mentioned, what a rider to choose! A guy with a lot of experience, who rode for KTM and has been on the Aprilia, an intelligent guy.”

Aleix Espargaro rumour shared: "That's what I'm hearing"

But Honda, despite the potential of riches, have slipped to the back of the MotoGP pack and are arguably at the lowest ebb, with even their star rider Marquez losing faith in the project.

Would Oliveira prefer a factory Aprilia or Honda ride?

“Great question,” Hodgson said. "Because if he’s got a contract directly with Aprilia, which it sounds like he has, Aleix Espargaro whose currently in that team is talking about not wanting to continue. That’s what I am hearing.

“So Miguel is in a position where he could be promoted straight into the factory team.

“What team would you rather be in, right now? Of course, Aprilia all day!

“But [Honda] will sort it out. The only way is up. You could sign a longer-term contract with Honda, a big-money contract.

“Maverick Vinales has been mentioned. Jake Dixon’s name has been mentioned. It’s still up in the air.”

The vacancy left behind by Marquez, who will join Gresini Ducati, is the only available bike in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.