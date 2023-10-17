But the experienced Spaniard, who will switch to KTM testing and wild-card duties next season, admitted he found it harder to digest that the Austrian manufacturer wasn’t allowed a fifth bike when there are currently eight Ducatis.

“I understand that the Pierer Mobility Group wanted more bikes on the track, but it's not as easy,” said Espargaro, whose full-time MotoGP career will come to an end, or at least a pause, after next month’s Valencia finale.

“You cannot expect whatever you want, you are going to get. There is a process [to get more grid places] and you need to go through the process.

“[But] if you ask me personally, for sure the Pierer Mobility Group deserve more seats in the category.

“Because there is another manufacturer that has eight bikes on the track, which is now the best manufacturer at the moment. And I think it's due to those eight bikes on the track.

“And it's not fair also for the other manufacturers, and for all the riders, because actually, the championship would change quite a lot if some of the Ducati guys would be on another bike.

“So thinking like that, I believe that if the Pierer Mobility Group would have another seat, it would be fair.

“But I understand that from the championship point of view, to not allow any other manufacturer to be in the position that Ducati is now because they have an advantage, I believe is fair also.”

MotoGP insists that the two grid places vacated by Suzuki can only be filled by a new manufacturer. The current 22 seats are split: 8 for Ducati, 4 each for Honda, Aprilia and KTM, plus 2 for Yamaha.