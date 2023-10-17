Ducati finally admit longstanding Marc Marquez dream after many denials

As recently as August, before a move seemed plausible, sporting director Paolo Ciabatti insisted that Marquez did not fit the Ducati plan: “Our policy is based on precise strategies.

“When we separated, with difficulty, from Andrea Dovizioso, we introduced a system to favour young people, who are all doing well.

“From the satellite or independent team, promotion to the official investment: here is Francesco Bagnaia, currently the best rider around.”

Yet, after Marquez confirmed he would swap Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up, it seems the Italian manufacturer might have always dreamed of acquiring the eight-time world champion.

“Marc is one of the most important champions in the history of motorcycling,” Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has now told Sky.

“Only a fool doesn't want Marquez.

“It has always been one of the objectives of these years.

“We were unable to find the possibility of working with him."

'There is a risk'

Dall'Igna added: “It happened almost by chance and we gladly take it.

“We will try not to ruin the balance that has been created in recent years, making the climate peaceful for everyone.

"There is a risk. We have to be good at managing a situation of this type.

“We have learned our skills in recent seasons, with many internal challenges among our riders.”

Ultimately the call to recruit Marquez was made independently by Gresini.

"It wasn't Ducati's decision,” Dall’Igna confirmed.

“But one of our team who did their job well and got an extremely strong rider. I'm pleased to have such a strong rider.”

The MotoGP world waits with bated breath to see what never felt possible until recently - Marquez riding a Ducati.