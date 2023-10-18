The eight-time world champion suffered a disastrous Indonesian MotoGP after crashing out of both races.

The first of those came on lap one of the sprint race before going seven laps further in the grand prix.

Both crashes were front-end slides, a common theme for the Repsol Honda rider when he went down in 2023.

But like 2022 which was also a tough season for the Spaniard, Phillip Island could be a respite from the woes he’s encountering with the RC213V.

Second at the Australian MotoGP one year ago, Marquez is hoping for another big result: “Phillip Island is a circuit with a lot of good memories for me. The place is something really unique on the MotoGP calendar and I have also enjoyed many memorable races there.

“Last year we got a really good podium there, my 100th in the premier class.

“As always, we have to see what happens this weekend and especially here in Australia the weather can change a lot and the wind can make things complicated.

“It will be important to have a good plan for all scenarios.”

Like Marquez, team-mate Joan Mir also crashed out of Sunday’s grand prix at Mandalika, although the 2020 world champion’s upturn in form prior to the DNF was noticeable..

Set to lead Honda next season due to Marquez’ imminent departure, Mir said this heading into the second of three consecutive races: “I think everyone enjoys Phillip Island, so I am looking forward to getting there.

“On paper Indonesia didn’t look great but honestly, when you look deeper and especially at our pace on Sunday – we need to see the positives and look to make it happen again this weekend.

“Now we come to one of those tracks where almost anything can happen, on track and in the sky, so let’s begin!

“It’s an intense schedule to end the year so we have to keep focused to finish well.”