Bastianini won a duel with current title contender Jorge Martin (Pramac) to acquire the coveted factory ride alongside Francesco Bagnaia this season, only to be injured when he was taken down in MotoGP’s first Sprint race in Portimao.

After a lengthy recovery, Bastianini was slowly getting into his stride when he suffered further injuries by triggering a turn 1 pile-up in Catalunya.

Returning to action in Indonesia last weekend, Bastianini took a season-best seventh in the Sprint and eighth in the grand prix but knows he needs to come out fighting in 2024.

“Next year is crucial for me,” Bastianini told MotoGP.com. “I have to make a good season, but the pressure is always the same. Also this year, I was with pressure, also two years ago [battling Martin for the factory ride].

“I know there are a lot of very fast Ducati riders, and probably all of these riders want to sit on my bike! This is normal, but I know my level. I know what I can do and it’s only a question of time for the future to come back.”

Adding to those fast Ducati riders will be none other than eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who will join the Gresini team Bastianini won four races with last year.

“I know the potential the team, they can do a great season,” Bastianini said. “My expectation to see Marc on top next year and to fight with all the other Ducati riders for all the races.”