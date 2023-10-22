Johann Zarco admits he spoke to Repsol Honda - but “I wasn’t 100% convinced”

The winner of Saturday’s Australian MotoGP - his first premier class victory at the 120th attempt - has already penned a deal to swap Pramac Ducati for LCR Honda next season.

Since then, Marc Marquez’s exit has left a vacancy at Repsol Honda which Zarco was approached about inheriting.

"I couldn't dismiss the opportunity of the factory team,” Zarco told Sky.

“I needed to think about it and [LCR owner Lucio] Cecchinello respected this.

“My manager, both in Indonesia and here in Australia, spoke with the factory team.

“We saw them hesitant and I didn't like that.

“So I preferred to respect the commitment with Lucio, rather than ride a factory bike in a team with a project that I'm not 100% convinced of."

Zarco said about Cecchinello, who made it clear that he didn’t want to lose the rider: "Lucio is a nice person, he works with great seriousness and is correct.

“He has been managing a satellite team for years, working together will be a great opportunity.

“For him too, given that I'm a very competitive rider, I'm fighting for fifth place in the championship and I can be important for Honda's development."

Repsol Honda’s search for a Marquez replacement has also seen them consider Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira.