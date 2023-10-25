MotoGP silly season merry-go-round may end in Buriram as Honda talks "deepen”

The only vacant bike currently in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is at Repsol Honda.

Marc Marquez will leave it behind and head to Gresini Ducati, leaving Honda scrapping at late notice to find a replacement.

Johann Zarco, who has signed to join LCR Honda from Pramac Ducati, has been ruled out of an immediate switch to Repsol Honda.

“We never touched Zarco,” Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig told AS.

Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro have all been questioned about a switch to Honda despite being contracted to Aprilia for 2024.

Puig was asked if contracted riders had entered talks, and replied: “Yes, but it's complicated, it's complicated.”

Oliveira contract demands are too hefty

HRC management enquired about “every candidate imaginable” - from Oliveira to Vinales to Espargaro, and even Pedro Acosta - according to Speedweek.

In each case, the rider had a 2024 contract.

Vinales and Espargaro “did not even engage in serious negotiations with HRC”.

Vinales shot down rumours by pledging his loyalty to Aprilia last week in Australia.

RNF rider Oliveira believes he could get out of his 2024 Aprilia deal, but he is asking for a three-year contract at Honda, it is reported.

Honda are only offering him one year.

Di Giannantonio to Repsol Honda?

Fabio di Giannantonio has therefore shot into serious consideration.

Di Giannantonio lost his Gresini Ducati seat to Marquez and has nothing lined up yet for next year.

“There are now increasing signs” that di Giannantonio will ride for Repsol Honda in 2024, directly swapping places with Marquez, Speedweek state.

His manager “no longer makes any secret about the negotiations” and is heading to Buriram this weekend to “deepen the discussions with the HRC top management”.

Iker Lecuona is “out of the question” - and wasn’t even considered by LCR Honda - after failing to score a point in his five MotoGP outings this season as a replacement rider.

It seems like Honda may be in the closing stages of finally naming a replacement for Marquez, and completing the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.