They both used the tow to finish faster than di Giannantonio - Marquez came 11th but Fernandez managed to pinch a top 10 finish.

The added irony was that di Giannantonio has lost his Gresini Ducati to Marquez for 2024, and is in pole position to land the Repsol Honda that the eight-time world champion is leaving behind.

Di Giannantonio reacted to towing his rivals: “For me, it isn’t a problem.

“When you are faster it is normal that some guys will go behind you.

“I was just angry with Augusto because he came inside the track, he didn’t look back, and he destroyed my lap time.

“It could have been my good lap time to be in Q2.

“I was angry for this. But, if he wants to follow me, if he can? Good for him!”

Di Giannantonio: 'It wasn’t possible to put everything together'

Di Giannantonio was second-fastest when time-attacks began, with 15 minutes of Friday practice remaining at Buriram.

He was forced to settle for a 14th-place end to the day.

“It was a pity. The day had been amazing, we were fast all day,” he said.

“With the hard tyre - the race tyre - we were super fast. The base was super good.

“But the first soft was not great. The second and third softs? I was in traffic. One time time I almost crashed so the lap was ruined.

“Another time I had Augusto in front and he destroyed my flag.

“Then I took the last yellow flag of Jorge Martin. So it wasn’t possible to put everything together.

“I’m not worried about the time-attack.

“We have all the possibilities to go through Q1 into Q2, then to fight for something good.

“For sure, it won’t be easy. But I think we have the potential to do it.”

Di Giannantonio, since his Gresini exit was confirmed, has thrilled with the finest form of his MotoGP career.

He was fourth in Indonesia then, last week, finished on the podium for the first time in Australia.