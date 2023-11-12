Bastianini made a great start as he challenged MotoGP title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin for the lead.

Martin was the rider last on the brakes, along with Bagnaia, which led to both riders running wide and allowing Bastianini to take the lead.

Speaking after his first win since the Aragon round last season, a delighted Bastianini began by looking back at his first season in factory red: “Not difficult, it has been a disaster this season. Many injuries and also a lot of pain especially after the first injury.

“It was impossible for me to train and I had three months at the gym to move the legs. Also the other parts of the body have to work if you want to be fast with a MotoGP bike.

“I have an incredible feeling now and it was a great race. I saw yesterday in the sprint that my pace was okay for today and that I could do more.

“It is fantastic because the team worked very well from the start.”

Bastianini came under intense pressure from Alex Marquez during the early stages but managed to resist, before the Gresini rider hit front tyre issues.

“It was important to stay on top,” added Bastianini. “If you are behind it is difficult with the tyre pressure to be fast and to overtake the riders in front of you.

“One of the keys was to be first. Alex put pressure on me during the whole race because it [the gap] was 0.5s until the last five or six laps.”

Bastianini’s win came at the perfect time after Ducati admitted on Saturday that a swap involving Martin was under consideration.

Unaware of his position in the team going forward, Bastianini said his win serves as a message to the Italian brand.

Bastianini said: “It’s simple, you know. Jorge has had a great season and me not. I have been low [down the order] but I know why.

“It is difficult to explain my feeling but now I have sent a message to Ducati. My feeling now is really good inside the team.

“I think it’s a good situation. I don’t know Ducati’s decision and what it will be. I was confirmed at the Misano GP but let’s see.”