Valentino Rossi teases Luca Marini news with a cryptic social media post

The MotoGP legend shared an image, without a caption or explanation, of himself wearing Honda colours.

His brother Luca Marini is deep in talks to become a Repsol Honda rider next season.

Rossi's cryptic message appeared to confirm that Marini will follow in his footsteps by heading to the Japanese manufacturer in 2024.

Rossi won his first three world championships in consecutive seasons while riding for Honda, between 2011-2003.

He later became more famous for his time with Yamaha, but his years at Honda were a crucial step.

The intrigue today is that Marini, Rossi's sibling, is replacing Marc Marquez, Rossi's hated rival.

But Rossi's social media post is the first indication that Marini's decision to leave VR46 and go to Honda has his blessing.

VR46's Uccio Salucci previously insisted that the team would not attempt to stop Marini from joining a factory team because they want to prioritise their riders' progress.

Rossi's VR46 team have enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023.

Marco Bezzecchi, who until recently was firmly in the hunt for the championship, has impressed and had an offer to quit VR46's year-old spec bike for an up-to-date Pramac machine next season. But he refused, preferring to stay under Rossi's wing.

Surpisingly and somewhat out of nowhere, it now seems that the VR46 rider to quit the team will be Marini.