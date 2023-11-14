Marini is expected to be confirmed as Repsol Honda’s replacement for Marc Marquez for the 2024 MotoGP season.

But his decision to exit VR46, therefore swapping a Ducati for a mis-firing Honda, has been criticised.

TNT Sports’ Hodgson said: “Why would he do that?

“Surely, at 26, when you are figuring out how to ride a Ducati, and it has improved throughout the year…

“He is so far down the pecking order at Ducati because he’s not fast enough on a Ducati.

“You’re not going to be any faster on that Repsol Honda, are you?

“Between the two Repsol Honda riders, one has eight world titles, the other has two world titles. They’ve managed to have 50 crashes so far this season, with four races to go.

“Strange one, isn’t it.

“I can’t imagine that conversation between Luca and his brother! Bearing in mind he’s already signed a contract to stay at that team!

“It can’t happen! There is no way!

“I thought he was the most intelligent MotoGP rider that we’ve got! That’s what people say about him.

“It will be officially one of the worst signings in history, from a rider, in my opinion.”

Marini finished 10th at the Malaysian MotoGP last weekend, another drab day for Honda.

Marquez finished 13th, Iker Lecuona 16th, Takaaki Nakagami 18th and Joan Mir retired early.

Hodgson said during commentary in Sepang: “Tell me where the No1 Honda is, and how many seconds behind is he?

“Where are the other Hondas? Two have crashed. The other is doing WorldSBK lap times.

“Unreal.

“You can’t argue with me!”

Marini will follow in his brother Valentino Rossi’s footsteps by representing Honda.

Although he is stepping up from a satellite team to achieve his dream by becoming a factory rider, and likely receiving the pay-rise to reflect the jump, it will come at the cost of a lesser bike.