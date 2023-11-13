The decision is set to come, Speedweek report, as Marc Marquez prepares to leave the team and go to Gresini Ducati.

Marquez will then bring the sizable budget to Gresini, the report states.

On the face of it, the eight-time world champion is swapping a MotoGP giant for one of its smaller squads.

However, the sheer pull that Marquez generates means, through sponsors like Red Bull, that Gresini will benefit too.

Estrella Galicia, the Spanish beer company who sponsor both Marquez brothers, are already embedded within the Gresini team through Alex.

Separately, Repsol are expected to continue their sponsorship of Honda in 2024, the final year of their contract together, according to Mundo Deportivo last month. It will mark a 30-year association together.

Marquez dismissed ‘ride for free’ rumour

Marc Marquez Exclusive! ðš What Motivates a MotoGP World Champion? Video of Marc Marquez Exclusive! ðš What Motivates a MotoGP World Champion?

Marc is joining Gresini next year on a one-year contract.

Rumours that he would be riding for free were shot down in an exclusive interview with us.

He confirmed that he will give up “the highest salary in MotoGP” at Honda, but when we asked if he’ll ride for free at Gresini, he replied: “No, it’s not true.

“I never go [into details] on that aspect because, as you know, nobody really knows what my salary is now at Honda. Nobody knows.

“I’ve heard many numbers, but nobody knows exactly. But next year still I will be super happy with what I have.

“Sometimes in your life but always in my career, my main priority was the riding performance. Not the money.

“Money always is important. And if somebody says it isn’t, they will be lying. But sometimes you need to believe in yourself and follow what you feel.

“In my career always my main priority, even my lifestyle at home and here at the circuit, is to try to find the best to perform in the best way at the race track.

“It’s true that I have the highest salary in MotoGP but I’m happy with what I will have next year.”