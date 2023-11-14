“I’ve been told…” Jorge Lorenzo shares story about Pedro Acosta’s excellence

Acosta, still only 19, won the Moto2 championship at the weekend in Malaysia.

He will step into MotoGP with Tech3 GASGAS next season.

“Pedro Acosta is a tireless worker, a perfectionist,” three-time premier class champion Lorenzo told DAZN.

“And when you combine talent with perfectionism and discipline you become a beast.

“I've been told that he gets up at 5am in the morning, goes to the gym for two hours, and does his first motorcycle session for two to three hours.

“Eat and another double motorcycle session in the afternoon. He works all day.”

Acosta has previously detailed how an increased focus on his physical fitness has aided his career.

He will enter the premier class with a Moto3 and a Moto2 title under his belt, with big expectations and comparisons to a young Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo analysed him: "Pedro Acosta is a very fine, very precise rider.

“He usually likes to angle the curves very quickly to enter the apex very quickly, he turns the bike in a few metres and then puts the bike straight.

“It's riding, more like, to be favourable in MotoGP, especially on a Ducati, you have to angle the curves.

"Drifting in Moto2 is not easy at all because they have very little power compared to MotoGP. And no electronics.

“It is a very extreme riding style, getting off the bike a lot. Leaving your butt quite centred on the seat, but moving the entire upper part of the body towards the inside of the curve.

“A very extreme posture.

"Pedro Acosta in MotoGP will find a large motorcycle in dimensions, but perhaps it is the most compact motorcycle.

“Possibly, the MotoGP bike is a little taller compared to the Moto2 bike, which will allow him to have knee [flexibility] a little more open.

“In the end it is a much more sophisticated motorcycle in terms of aerodynamics or electronics with double the power and 50% more weight.”

Acosta will hop onto a MotoGP bike for the first time on November 28 at the postseason Valencia test.