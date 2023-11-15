Marini is set to join Repsol Honda on a two-year deal for the 2024 MotoGP campaign.

But while the negotiations have reached the final stages, a signature is still missing as Sky Italia are reporting that an announcement will only be made when his current team finds a replacement.

Wth limited options from the VR46 Academy, it looks as though Fermin Aldeguer could be the rider set to join Marco Bezzecchi.

Current Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is set to meet with the Mooney VR46 management today, does sign, he will remain aboard Ducati machinery which is arguably the best case scenario for the Italian.

However, Aldeguer who was linked with the vacant Honda ride before Alberto Puig denied the rumours, is said to be the favourite.

“Negotiations between the Mooney VR46 team and Fermín Aldeguer, an 18-year-old Spaniard who races in Moto2, have begun,” Sky Italia are reporting. “If and when the signatures are finalised then the double transfer can proceed: Marini to Honda in place of Marc Marquez, Aldeguer to the Mooney VR46 team in place of Marini.

“For the Spanish rider Luca Biscoscuro, owner of the Speed ​​Up team, he is asking for compensation to dissolve his contract which is also valid for 2024.

“The feeling is that the deal will be done, even if the VR46 already has alternative solutions including Fabio Di Giannantonio himself, who will meet with the Italian management in the next few hours.”