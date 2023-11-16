Marini is at a very advanced stage in negotiations with Repsol Honda and is expected to be confirmed as Marc Marquez’s replacement very soon.

The latest is that Marini will be announced once Mooney VR46 has found a replacement for the Italian, with Fermin Aldeguer seemingly in the driver’s seat.

For Honda, signing Marini is arguably the best scenario after missing out on the likes of Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira.

Speaking to GPOne at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of champions race, Mir said: “I know him and I like him. Luca is an intelligent rider with experience.

“He isn’t a reckless guy who always rides to the limit and risks everything in braking.”

While Mir has never been seen as a reckless rider either, the Spaniard has been one of the most prone to crashing in 2023.

Mir has helped contribute to Honda’s unwanted record of 50+ falls - combined between all its riders - this season.

Mir also joked about Marini’s height and how he will adapt to the RC213V, a bike that has traditionally had smaller riders such as Dani Pedrosa, Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo aboard it.

“I’m curious to see how Luca will have to adapt to the RC213V’s fairing,” began Mir. “We’ll only be able to see his knees and elbows. I don’t think it’ll be a problem.

“I see and hear about changes in Honda that you can’t immediately understand from the outside.

“With such a large company everything takes longer, but something is already happening.”