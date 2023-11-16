Not only can Bagnaia count on factory team-mate Enea Bastianini, who chose not to risk passing the #1 in last weekend’s Sepang Sprint, but also probably fellow VR46 Academy members Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

Bagnaia has always maintained he doesn’t want any other rider, including his team-mate, to sacrifice their own victory chances.

However, he did concede that it might now be time to “do something together” with Bastianini in practice.

That could presumably mean taking turns to tow each other around, so that they each benefit from a slipstream to improve their lap times.

“I was quite clear with the team and I will say always that if Enea has the possibility to win, he’s in a situation that he needs to push,” Bagnaia said.

“But for sure it will be OK to work during the sessions together maybe. I prefer always to ride alone but maybe it's the time to do something together.”

Martin meanwhile also has a 2023 race-winning team-mate in the form of Johann Zarco, who could assist in a similar way.

But for now, he’s just focussed on “beating all of them.”

“I don't care about [who has the most Ducati] 'friends', I just care about myself,” Martin said. “I feel that if I do my 100%, I can beat all of them.

“So I am focused on the weekend, focused on myself. And then if somebody will help him or not, I cannot control that. So I don't really care.”

Bagnaia is 14 points ahead of Pramac rider Martin with 74 points still available over the next two weekends in Qatar and Valencia.