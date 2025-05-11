Costly Kimi Raikkonen weakness exposed by current F1 driver

A shortcoming of Kimi Raikkonen has been exposed by a current Formula 1 driver with a totally opposite approach.

Legend Raikkonen is the most recent F1 champion for Ferrari, back in 2007, before returning to that famous team for a second stint.

But he ended his career with three seasons at Alfa Romeo, the team who has evolved into Sauber.

Alfa Romeo’s capture of Raikkonen has been compared to Williams signing F1 grand prix winner Carlos Sainz.

“It’s not only experienced drivers. It’s drivers who can give feedback,” L’Equipe journalist Fred Ferret told the F1 Nation podcast.

“If you speak to the Sauber bosses when they had Kimi Raikkonen, he was an experienced driver.

“But he wasn’t giving any feedback. So the car was tough to improve.”

By contrast, Sainz is praised in the F1 paddock for his willingness and ability to help develop a car, as well as his proven grand prix winning driving.

“When you have Sainz who has driven for Ferrari, and is thorough on his technical feeling, he tells the engineers how to find a way,” Ferret said.

Carlos Sainz 'adapted so many times'

Carlos Sainz

Williams are impressively sitting in P5 in the constructors’ championship after a good start to 2025, led by their drivers Alex Albon and Sainz.

They have stopped developing this year’s car with a full focus on the new regulations in 2026.

Sainz spent a few weeks getting to grips with his new package having left Ferrari but is already proving to be a key signing for the up-and-coming Williams team.

“Carlos has adapted so many times to different teams - he has driven for half of the grid,” Laura Winter said.

“He knows how to adapt to a team. He approaches the challenge with a positive mind-set.

“He wants to find a way to make the car faster. He has come to Williams at an exciting time.

“You also have Carlos Sainz the strategist. You saw him earlier in the season crash out, go on the pit wall, and help to make decisions.

“He does that in the car, as well. We’ve heard that so many times throughout his career at Ferrari.

“He has been getting to grips with this Williams, but he has moved closer to the Williams.”