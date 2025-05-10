Peter Hickman picks out BMW trait that “bodes well” for Isle of Man TT after NW200 podium

Peter Hickman reckons his Superstock BMW’s characteristics should suit the Isle of Man TT circuit.

Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
© Crash Media Group

A third place for Peter Hickman in Superstock Race 2 at the North West 200 came with positive signs for the upcoming 2025 Isle of Man TT, he felt.

Hickman, one of the benchmark 1,000cc road racing riders in general but especially at the TT, was third behind Davey Todd and Honda’s Dean Harrison in North West 200 Superstock Race 2 on Saturday, mirroring the result of Superbike Race 1 on Thursday.

It was a result that pleased Hickman, a co-owner along with Todd of the 8Ten Racing BMW team, although he was frustrated to have not made it a 1-2.

“Great for 8Ten Racing again, not quite a 1-2 again,” Hickman told BBC Sport NI in his post-race podium interview.

“I was close, I did get into second place at one point and I braked slightly earlier than Davey [Todd] into Metropole and he still managed to get the bike stopped and I had to run on a little bit. So, let the boys back through again.”

Hickman said he felt strong on the bike, especially along the Coast Road, something he felt indicated the bike should lend itself to the Isle of Man TT’s Mountain Course.

“But I feel really strong on the bike, the bike feels really good; not quite got the top speed of some of the other bikes, but overall really happy.

“The bike’s handling so good, through the Coast Road in particular, Magic Roundabout, all that kind of link road section we are really strong.

“So, that bodes well for the TT later in the month. Just really happy again, getting 8Ten a double-podium again.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

