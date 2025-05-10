Davey Todd “pretty fired up” ahead of NW200 Superstock win after Michael Dunlop controversy

8Ten Racing’s Davey Todd said the path his Saturday had followed at the North West 200 had “been eating away at me” before winning the second Superstock race of the week.

Todd was leading the first Superbike race of the day, a class he was victorious in for the first time in his career on Thursday, when he suffered a technical issue that saw him caught by 20 seconds by Michael Dunlop, who made two mistakes on the first lap.

Todd, as well as his 8Ten Racing teammate Peter Hickman, was also frustrated after the Superbike race at the decision to not penalise Dunlop for not stopping when he cut Mather’s chicane on the first lap, handing their fellow BMW rider, who won his first race in nine years at the Causeway Coast road race on Thursday, victory.

Afterwards, in Supersport Race 2, Todd suffered another technical issue on his Padgett’s Honda CBR600RR and was unable to maintain podium contention.

The reigning National Superstock Champion said after emerging victorious from Superstock Race 2 that he was “fired up” by the way his Saturday had gone up to the Superstock race.

“I’ve been pretty fired up after how today’s gone,” said Todd, speaking in his post-race interview with BBC Sport NI.

“[The Superbike race] has been eating away at me. Then I had a little technical issue in the Supersport race and it’s just been working me up a little bit.

“Just not had the best of luck this time here, but the 8Ten Racing boys have done a fantastic job in such a short space of time to put these bikes together.

“Literally every session out we’re trying to test new things because we’ve had no testing, and I’ve just got to give it up to them, they’ve done a fantastic job and again we’ve got both our bikes on the podium. Really stoked with that.”

Todd said he had enjoyed the racing in Saturday’s Superstock race, in which he mostly battled Honda’s Dean Harrison.

“There’s some great racing out there with Dean [Harrison] as well,” he said.

“It’s always great to battle with Dean, it’s always hard but fair.

“The Honda’s got some speed on the back straight, every time Dean came by me he about pulled all the stickers off the side of the bike and actually scared me when he came by.

“Really stoked I managed to get the win. I feel like Superstock’s always my strongest class.”