The new design, more pics of which can be seen below, replaces the more simple standard 'box' version.

Since the rear seat unit is not covered by the MotoGP Aero Body rules, teams can make an unlimited number of updates.

KTM now works with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a 'sister business' of the reigning world championship-winning F1 team, for the design of its MotoGP aerodynamics.

Miller was 13th fastest (+0.667s) in opening practice at Lusail when team-mate Brad Binder was tenth.

The standard KTM rear wing: