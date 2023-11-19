Di Giannantonio took his first victory in MotoGP after getting the better of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The Gresini Ducati rider was the quickest rider throughout the grand prix and took the lead with four laps to go.

Speaking about his triumph, Di Giannantonio said: “The moment is incredible. The feeling now is a bit more relaxed but it’s because I understand what has happened.”

Despite his win, Di Giannantonio looks set to miss out on a place in MotoGP next season, which is very harsh given his recent form.

The Italian admitted after his win that doors are closing and that he received a negative update recently.

“I want to be honest and say one thing,” began Di Giannantonio. “After Malaysia something about my future happened and it was not a good thing.

“So I arrived home with a lot of anger but in a positive way. I said two or three times to my family and friends that in Qatar I’m going to win.

“My friends said ‘don’t say it, go there and work’. But I said ‘no, I am going to win, I am going to do it’. But you have to do things well and make it happen. It was not easy but we made it.”

Di Giannantonio, who has been close to victory on a couple of occasions since the summer break, couldn’t have chosen a better rider to get the better of, as Bagnaia looks set to become a two-time champion.

Aware of the title fight and what’s therefore at stake, Di Giannantonio said: “It was tough because he is the world champion. He has won many races and knows perfectly how to manage the situation.

“Also, he is playing for the world championship so I had to be really careful. For sure, I didn’t want to do anything stupid and ruin anybody’s race.

“I knew that I had something more. At that moment I felt sorry for him because I was taking points from him but I had the chance to win.”