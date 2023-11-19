The RNF Aprilia rider has confirmed he will miss next weekend’s Valencia finale and the post-race test after suffering a broken right shoulder blade in the Saturday Sprint.

A similar injury for Enea Bastianini earlier this year took a recovery time of two months.

The opening lap accident occurred when Oliveira hit the back of fellow Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro, leaving the Spaniard with a small fracture to his lower leg. Bastianini was also taken down, without injury, while Franco Morbidelli ran wide.

Oliveira’s punishing season thus ends as it began, having been injured when he was hit by Marc Marquez in the Portimao opener.

The five-time MotoGP race winner later dislocated and fractured his left shoulder when he was brought down by Fabio Quartararo’s bike at Jerez.

In total, accidents, injuries and retirements mean Oliveira only saw the chequered flag in nine out of what will be 20 grands prix this year.

Oliveira has been given a Long Lap penalty to serve, for causing the Saturday accident, upon his racing return in 2024.

“It was a race incident,” Oliveira said of Saturday’s clash. “Unfortunately, a crash with an Aprilia team-mate, which really disappoints me.

“In turn six, I braked a little too late, Aleix probably braked a little bit too much. Once I saw I was probably going to hit him, I just put the bike up straight to avoid him, but I couldn’t miss his rear wheel.

“Unfortunately, we crashed together, which is disappointing. It was a misjudgement, which ended with both of us on the ground and both of us injured.

“I have a fractured scapula and don’t really know the extent of the injury yet. So once I get home I will get a better look into it and see what’s really ahead of me in terms of recovery.

“It looks like I will not need surgery, but it takes a bit of time. I will unfortunately miss the rest of the season, so this was my final lap.

“I had a little bit of everything this season, it was not what I was expecting, but I think this could also build up some more character for next season. Hopefully next year is going to be better.”

"Miguel’s season has come to an unfortunate end,” added team manager Wilco Zeelenberg. “Anyway, he will be fit for the Sepang test next year and in this moment, this is all that matters.”

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace Oliveira in Valencia.

“With Miguel unable to ride, we have a replacement rider with Lorenzo Savadori where we will also have things to try and test for next season,” Zeelenberg said.