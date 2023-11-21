Marc Marquez delivers intriguing money admission about Gresini move

It has since emerged that Red Bull are set to end their sponsorship of Repsol Honda, due to Marquez’s exit, and Gresini could benefit from the sponsors he brings.

Marquez has now given further details about his money situation next year at one of MotoGP’s smaller teams, after voluntarily ending a Honda contract which made him by far the highest-paid rider in the sport.

He was asked if he knows any other sportsperson who has given up such huge sums of money, and he replied to AS: “I can't think of anyone who has done something like that, but I'm sure there are some.

“Obviously money is important to everyone, and anyone who says no is lying, but it has never been my number one priority.

“Look, I live an hour and a quarter from Andorra…”

Nine years ago Marquez attracted criticism in his native Spain for moving to live in neighbouring Andorra. The accusation was that he was taking advantage of the generous tax laws.

But he didn’t stay long, and is now based in Madrid.

“I was very young. And I had a house in Andorra for three or four years,” he said.

“In fact, this winter, if I am physically well, I will go to Andorra and I no longer have a house there, because I couldn't use it due to injuries and I sold it, but I will go to a hotel for a few days.

“I have the Pyrenees right next to me and I like them.

“If it were for money, I would have already gone to live there.”

He was asked if he benefited from tax advantages in Madrid: “Yes, but if I did it for that reason, I would go to Andorra, which is an hour and a half from home.

“Getting back to giving up so much money, I'm in a different position right now.

“During these years, I have been lucky that everything has gone well for me in all aspects and for me it is no longer a priority.

“Although next year, I tell you, I will continue to be one of the highest paid on the grid.”

Asked about whether his lucrative sponsors would follow him into the Gresini garage, Marquez said: “Right now I am investing in my sports career, to be happy, to smile again under the helmet and to continue it for many more years.

“For me this is an investment.”

Marquez previously told us exclusively that rumours he would ride at Gresini for free were incorrect.

“No, it’s not true,” he said. “I never go [into details] on that aspect because, as you know, nobody really knows what my salary is now at Honda. Nobody knows. I’ve heard many numbers, but nobody knows exactly. But next year still I will be super happy with what I have.

“Sometimes in your life, but always in my career, my main priority was the riding performance. Not the money. Money always is important. And if somebody says it isn’t, they will be lying. But sometimes you need to believe in yourself and follow what you feel.

“In my career always my main priority, even my lifestyle at home and here at the circuit, is to try to find the best to perform in the best way at the racetrack. It’s true that I have the highest salary in MotoGP but I’m happy with what I will have next year.”