Marc Marquez unveils special Honda tribute helmet for Valencia MotoGP

He explained via social media: "A journey that has become almost a lifetime.



"Well… the last one of the season, I present to you this helmet inspired by the word 感謝 “Kansha”, a Japanese expression deeper and closer than “arigato” (thank you). An edition from all my heart.



"It’s very special to me, I hope you like it.



"One heart. Satu Hati."

Marquez will represent Honda for the final time on Sunday in the 2023 season finale in Valencia before joining Gresini Ducati, for whom he will test on Tuesday next week.

It will bring to an end the 11-year association between Marquez and Honda.

Marquez won all six of his MotoGP championships representing the Japanese manufacturer.

But, after three years of injury and now an underperforming bike, he has made the huge decision to leave.