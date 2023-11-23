Since being introduced to the MotoGP paddock only Rossi and Marquez have won back-to-back titles, but Bagnaia is hoping to put his name alongside them this weekend.

Like last season’s finale, Bagnaia holds a comfortable lead in the championship, this time over fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

“Two points less than last year but 12 more to gain,” said Bagnaia in the pre-event press conference. “It is a different situation and with 37 points available it will be very important to start well tomorrow, have a good feeling in FP1 and push to be in the top ten.

“I’m quite sure this track, with the resurface, could be very good for us.

“I will try to do the maximum. Tomorrow will be very important to understand everything and Saturday will be very important to be competitive and to try and win the sprint race.

“The maximum goal will be to start on the front row and then push in the sprint race to have the possibility to win.”

If Bagnaia does win the title this weekend, he will be the first rider since Marquez in 2018 and 19 to become a back-to-back champion.

Alvaro Bautista has already retained his title for Ducati in WorldSBK, and now Bagnaia is looking to do the same which will also make him Ducati’s first-ever rider to win two MotoGP titles.

Talking about becoming a back-to-back champion, Bagnaia said: “From my memory just Vale and Marc did it.

“It could be really great to reach this kind of goal but it’s something I can only think about after.

“Now I have to think about riding and I know that it’s a great track for us.”