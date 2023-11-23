But, according to the Italian, everything is still on course to replace Marc Marquez in 2024.

“News will come soon. There is not much I can say at the moment, we will see in the next few days,” Marini said of his future.

However, his words on why the timing is right to join a factory team left little doubt as to where he will be riding next season.

"It has always been my dream to be in a factory team, develop a bike and bring the manufacturer to victory. So, in my opinion, it’s the right moment," Marini said.

"There was this opportunity because, after Marc’s decision, there was a shock for everybody.

"But I think that in general, if not next year, this is something that was going to happen [for me] in the future.

"So now there is a good opportunity for me, and I will try to do my best and this is the maximum that I can say for now."

Marini, who has raced for his brother's VR46 team since arriving in MotoGP in 2021, then effectively said farewell to his current team:

It was a fantastic journey. I shared the best moments of my career with the team," Marini said.

"I want to say thanks to all the group now, but also the members that were part of the group in the past in Moto2.

"I enjoyed every moment and I want to enjoy this weekend here in Valencia because there is something more to do here also."

Marini is seventh in the world championship heading into this weekend's season finale but just four points behind Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and ten from Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati).

Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio is set to take over Marini's Ducati ride at VR46 next year, alongside triple 2023 Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi.