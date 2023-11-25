After rebounding impressively from 15th on Friday to outqualify rival Jorge Martin with a front-row start, Bagnaia was muscled back to fifth on the opening lap.

While Martin carved his way forward for victory, Bagnaia remained stuck in fifth until the chequered flag.

“Jorge was faster today [but] we messed with the rear tyre choice. And from that moment it was difficult to think about something better,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com.

“I think that with the correct choice, we were fighting for the victory.”

The factory Ducati rider had opted for the medium rear tyre while those on the podium all selected the soft.

“So for tomorrow, it will be important to decide [the tyres] well, because our base is good enough to be leading or fighting for a win.”

“With the setup we are OK, we are in a good situation. I feel good,” he added. “Today was very difficult because the real tyre was spinning a lot, was sliding a lot.

“I was expecting a bit more because this morning the feeling was better, but maybe the conditions changed and all the three guys at the front were with the soft rear tyre.”

Bagnaia finished the race with satellite Ducati riders Fabio di Giannantonio (later given a warning for low tyre pressure) and Marco Bezzecchi in his slipstream.

Might there have been team orders not to pass?

“I don't know. Not from me, but maybe Ducati,” said Bagnaia. “But in this situation, if you have pace enough to win or fight for a top opposition, it’s OK to overtake absolutely. But if you are not fighting for a good position, it’s better don’t take any risk [with a rider fighting for the title].”

Now 14 points ahead of Martin, Bagnaia will retain his crown if he finishes in the top five, even if the Pramac Ducati rider wins.

“For sure, a top five is a result that I think we are able to do,” Bagnaia said.

The Italian also indicated that he will mimic the rear tyre choice of Martin on Sunday.