New HRC signing Luca Marini will work with Mir's 2023 crew, headed by fellow Italian Giacomo Guidotti.

Repsol Honda reports that "there are also staff on 'Giacomo's side' who have worked with Luca previously."

Marquez has worked with Hernandez since his Moto2 days, the pair going on to win 59 races and six MotoGP titles during 11 years in MotoGP with HRC.

The #93 is taking just one mechanic, Javier Ortiz, with him to Gresini Ducati for 2024, where he will join forces with new crew chief Frankie Carchedi, who won the 2020 world championship with Mir at Suzuki.

Mir - who scored just 26 points during a miserable, injured-interrupted debut season at Repsol Honda - and Marini will work with their new Honda crews during Tuesday's Valencia test.