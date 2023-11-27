FIRST LOOK: Marc Marquez on a Ducati

The eight-time world champion was introduced to his 2024 MotoGP bike by his new team, Gresini, on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Marquez will ride the Ducati for the first time at the Valencia postseason test.

His switch from Honda to the Italian manufacturer's satellite team is one of the biggest rider moves in MotoGP history.

He will team with his brother Alex Marquez, who made the same move a year ago, next year.

Marquez has penned a one-year contract with Gresini and hopes his new machinery will be enough to allow him to challenge for the MotoGP title in 2024.

He is one championship behind Valentino Rossi's tally of seven.

On Tuesday, along with Marquez riding a Ducati, every MotoGP rider will turn out in their 2024 colours and on their new bikes including Pedro Acosta at Tech3 GASGAS, Alex Rins at Yamaha and Franco Morbidelli at Pramac.