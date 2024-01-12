FIRST PHOTOS: Icons and prodigies unite at Valentino Rossi's 1000km of Champions

Pedro Acosta is the most notable name at this year's dirt track race, his first time as a guest of Rossi as a MotoGP rider.

Free Practice was held on Thursday 11 January, while the racing is on 12-13 January.

The Americana is scheduled for Friday 12 January, and the 1000km of Champions is on 13 January.

Last year, Luca Marini won the Americana before Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri won the 1000km race (where riders are paired up).

Ex-MotoGP rider and fellow Italian veteran Danilo Petrucci is at Rossi's ranch riding a two-stroke engine, displacement 500cc bike.

‘100km of Champions’ dirt track race - entry list