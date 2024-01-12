FIRST PHOTOS: Icons and prodigies unite at Valentino Rossi's 1000km of Champions
Riders have descended upon Tavullia for Valentino Rossi's annual 1000km of Champions.
Pedro Acosta is the most notable name at this year's dirt track race, his first time as a guest of Rossi as a MotoGP rider.
Free Practice was held on Thursday 11 January, while the racing is on 12-13 January.
The Americana is scheduled for Friday 12 January, and the 1000km of Champions is on 13 January.
Last year, Luca Marini won the Americana before Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri won the 1000km race (where riders are paired up).
Ex-MotoGP rider and fellow Italian veteran Danilo Petrucci is at Rossi's ranch riding a two-stroke engine, displacement 500cc bike.
‘100km of Champions’ dirt track race - entry list
- Valentino Rossi
- Luca Marini
- Franco Morbidelli
- Augusto Fernandez
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Celestino Vietti
- Pedro Acosta
- Filippo Farioli
- Diogo Moreira
- Matteo Bertelle
- Xavier Artigas
- Andrea Migno
- Matteo Gabarrini
- Sammy Halbert
- Tito Rabat
- Elia Bartolini
- Mattia Casadei
- Nicola Carraro
- Alessandro Zaccone
- Alberto Surra
- Ivan Ortola
- Michael Ruben Rinaldi
- Mattia Pasini
- Jose Antonio Rueda
- Manuel Gonzalez
- Tatsuki Suzuki
- Fabio di Giannantonio
- Filippo Fuligni
- Luca Ottaviani
- Danilo Petrucci
- Remy Gardner
- Tom Neave
- Tim Neave
- Ferran Cardus
- Lorenzo Gabellini
- Marco Belli
- Dennis Foggia
- Andrea Verona
- Thomas Chareyre
- Andrea Mantovani