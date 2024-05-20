Minor knock for Marc Marquez after a fall in training

Marc Marquez has displayed a minor wound after falling in training.

Ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, Marquez was training at the Circuit Alcarras, nearby his hometown of Cervera.

He fell and suffered a knock to his left arm - a minor blow which will not affect his hopes in Barcelona in a few days.

Also training were Alex Marquez and Diogo Moreira, the Moto2 starlet.

The Marquez brothers have trained at three separate tracks, on various types of motorcycles and bicycles, over the past week.

With a few days now to rest, the Gresini Ducati riders will arrive at their home grand prix hoping to deliver their team’s first win of 2024.

While Marquez has edged much closer to the front since quitting Honda last year, he has yet to taste victory again.

Marquez is fourth in the MotoGP standings after five rounds, 40 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin.

Although that gap is salvageable, Marquez will know that he must soon begin the process of cutting the deficit.

Pramac’s Martin is the rider in-form who won the sprint and the grand prix last time out in Le Mans.

The other key issue ahead of Barcelona is Ducati’s looming rider decision.

Marquez and Martin are hoping to wrestle the 2025 official Ducati away from Enea Bastianini.

Barcelona could be the final chance to impress on-track before a decision is made at Mugello, at the end of May.

Marquez will know that the high profile and marketing opportunities he brings will count in his favour, although results are with Martin at the moment.

