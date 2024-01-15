Valentino Rossi hints at Honda competitiveness in first MotoGP 2024 prediction

Marini has left Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team for his first taste of a factory bike at Repsol Honda, as Marc Marquez’s replacement.

Although the switch allows Marini to walk in Rossi’s footsteps at Honda and to call himself a factory rider, he has taken a risk by trading in his Ducati.

But, Rossi has suggested that all four VR46 Academy graduates will be equipped with bikes that will enable them to fight - even Marini’s Honda, a bike which last year was MotoGP's worst.

“2024 promises to be a beautiful year,” he told Sky.

“Our riders, or rather those from the Academy, will all have very competitive bikes.

“Pecco is the world champion and will race in the factory team, Morbidelli will be on an official Ducati, that of the Pramac team.

“Bez will race with the VR46 colours and then there is Marini, who will race with the Honda.”

Francesco Bagnaia became the first-ever VR46 Academy graduate to win the MotoGP championship in 2022, and is now seeking a third title in a row.

Marco Bezzecchi claimed the VR46 team’s first premier class win last season and is set to challenge among the frontrunners again.

Franco Morbidelli might be one to keep an eye on because, despite Yamaha wanting rid of him, he has ended up gaining a far superior bike, the same machinery as Bagnaia.

And Marini, of course, is spearheading Honda’s intended revival which now has Rossi’s backing.

100km of Champions victory for Rossi and Marini

Rossi and Marini won the 100km of Champions at the weekend at the Ranch.

Marini also won the ‘Americana’ race at the same event, riding a Honda.

“They were two fun days, it's a great celebration,” Rossi said.

“There are many riders of different specialties.

“The guys from our Academy and all the top of MotoGP.

It started well, luckily the weather was also kind."

Rossi will be back racing on four wheels, driving a BMW, at the Bathurst 12 Hours on February 18.