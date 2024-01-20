Jack Miller points out the bike characteristics required to fight Ducati

The Italian manufacturer will again have eight riders on this year’s MotoGP grid, and their Desmosedici was clearly the best machine of last year.

It means that, even despite KTM’s impressive advancement, they have had to adjust.

Miller was asked how influential his feedback was in the KTM’s evolution last year into a longer and higher bike, in the Ducati style.

“You only have to take a photo of my bike from [in 2022] and compare it to my bike [in 2023] to understand how big an impact it has had,” he told Speedweek.

“If you lay the two on top of each other, they are almost identical in geometry.

“Sure, the components are still made in the KTM style, but if we're talking about a racing machine in 2023, you have to go in that direction.

“Especially with the aerodynamics, the brakes, the wings and everything.

“You need power, you need to be able to use that power, and you need to be able to brake as hard as possible.

“These are the three components.

“Turning is another matter, our steering behaviour is not bad. We've never had a problem with it.”

Asked if he likes responsive bikes, Miller said: “I like them, I've ridden a Honda in the past, I don't mind.

“The problem is: if you want to have a competitive motorcycle today, against eight Ducatis, then you need something to be able to fight against them.”

Miller’s first year since leaving the factory Ducati team for KTM concluded 11th in the MotoGP standings.

An early podium in Spain was a promising start but he was eventually outperformed by teammate Brad Binder.

Miller’s season ended by crashing out of the lead in the last grand prix in Valencia.

He promises an improved version of himself this year: “I think so. Okay, the results may not reflect it, but every year I feel that I'm getting better and better.

“I'm getting stronger and stronger.

“A different approach, a different mentality, a different strategy - I feel it every single year, physically and mentally.

“I am 28 years old. In a world where we are always so focused on new things, most people experience their best years in their mid-20s or early 30s.

“I feel like my best years are yet to come.

“And that comes with maturity, the work, the strategy as a whole.

“I have learned from my mistakes. These are things that you can take with you and use to become a better person.”