Valentino Rossi sends VR46’s title warning to fellow Ducati contenders

Valentino Rossi has backed Marco Bezzecchi to fight the other Ducatis for the 2024 MotoGP championship.

The VR46 team unveiled Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio’s fluorescent, white and red livery including new title sponsor Pertamina this week and their illustrious owner insisted they will fight at the front again.

Bezzecchi emerged as a genuine threat to win last year’s title until his hopes faded in the latter rounds, particularly after an injury he sustained while training at Rossi’s ranch.

This year the dominant Ducatis welcome a certain Marc Marquez into the fold but Rossi believes his man can still contend.

“We are very happy to race with Marco and Fabio, and also with the new sponsor Pertamina. It is an important relationship,” Rossi said.

“We arrive from a fantastic season, from last year.

“First of all, we want to win some races. This is the first target.

“And also, to try to fight for the championship. Also, to try to fight for the teams’ championship.”

Bezzecchi won his maiden MotoGP race last year in Argentina, also the milestone first win for Rossi’s team.

Bezzecchi rejected the chance to ride a GP24 with Pramac this year to stay with VR46 on a GP23.

Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi

Although they have lost Luca Marini to Repsol Honda, they recruited Di Giannantonio whose late-season form was eye-catching.

“The line-up is great,” Rossi insisted.

“We have to say a great thankyou to Marco.

“He decided to remain with our team, to give us the trust to try.

“The target is to improve last year’s result and to try to win races.

“On the other side we have Fabio who is not a rider from the Academy.

“So, for us, this is also a new experience.

“But, at the end of last season, he was very, very competitive so the target is to stay at that level.”

Rossi added to Sky: "It's already been 10 years since we started working on this project and I have to say that they have really flown by.

"I didn't think we'd make it to MotoGP, but things went well straight away and last year was unforgettable, everyone raised the bar.

“The first MotoGP victory in Argentina was the culmination of a collective dream."

"In 2024 a lot of news awaits us: a new title partner, a new rider together with Bez, Fabio, and a technical package of the highest level.

“I am very happy with the agreement with Pertamina Enduro, the Indonesian fans have always had great affection and respect for me."

A major decision also looms for Rossi - they have entered the last year of their current contract with Ducati and must decide whether to stay or go to a rival manufacturer, potentially Yamaha.