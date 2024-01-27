“Jealousy within Ducati” and “tension” claims made as Marc Marquez era begins

Marc Marquez will discover “jealousy” and “tension” within the winning atmosphere at Ducati, predicts Alvaro Bautista.

The unveiling of Gresini Racing and the official Ducati MotoGP team has heightened anticipation for the 2024 season and the fresh battles that await.

Whether Marquez, now riding a GP23 rather than a misfiring Honda, can fight at the front and how Ducati will manage any internal politics are of tantamount importance.

"It's going to be interesting because there's going to be a lot of competition within the factory,” WorldSBK champion Bautista told DAZN.

“Between now and the middle of the season everyone will start to go with the knife between their teeth and there will be good fights.

“But I think Ducati can only be proud of this.

"There is surely jealousy within the Ducati organisational chart because it has always happened.

“I believe that there will come a time in the season where there will be a lot of tension because in 2024 almost all the riders end their contracts.

"I hope that in 2025 I will have Marc Marquez dressed in red with me at the Ducati presentation.

“Because that will mean that Marquez will be in the official team and that I will also continue in the official Ducati team in WorldSBK.”

Remote video URL

Every Ducati MotoGP rider will see their contract expire at the end of this year.

How the Italian brand prioritise the renewals, and which riders prefer to find pastures new, will become clear in the coming months.

But the protagonist of the rider market will, again, be Marquez.

Ducati will be faced with a tough decision of whether to promote him into their factory team for 2025 if his performances with Gresini cannot be overlooked.

But Bautista warns: "Between now and next year there is a lot of work to be done.

“I think that for Marc Marquez the most important thing now is that he feels happy with a motorcycle again, that he enjoys a motorcycle.

“That he feels that he can make the most of his potential.

“Let the motorcycle help him and I believe that, with that, Marc will be happy.

"I think that when you put together a very, very good rider like Marc Marquez with the best bike, well, I think it's easy. One plus one makes two.

“He's going to go fast, he's going to win and - I don't know if he'll win the 2024 MotoGP World Championship - but he will surely win races and fight for the World Championship.

“And this will make Ducati raise the level even higher, if possible.

"Because last year they were invincible, winning everything.

“And this year, with a rider like Marc…

“I think it is good for Ducati and, at the same time, complicated to manage.

“Because Marquez is not a factory rider.

"I believe that Ducati's mentality is to win. If you can win with the factory rider, good.

“But if the person who wins is someone different but who rides a Ducati, also good.

“What interests Ducati is that its bikes win. And whoever it is, they will be happy.”