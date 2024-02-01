Dorna CEO quizzed about BMW entering MotoGP and KTM adding two more bikes

The Dorna CEO has been questioned about how the MotoGP grid may look different in years to come.

This year, Ducati will continue with eight bikes, double the quantity of Aprilia, KTM and Honda.

Yamaha will still run only two.

Carmelo Ezpeleta was asked if BMW are a manufacturer capable of joining MotoGP in the future.

The Dorna CEO replied to Marca: “We don't say anything to anyone.

“The manufacturers know how the championship is going, what we do and they decide to come or not to come. At the moment, we have nothing.”

BMW remain arguably the biggest manufacturing name to have never attempted MotoGP.

They compete in WorldSBK where Toprak Razgatlioglu is a high-profile acquisition.

Will KTM run six bikes in 2025?

Brad Binder's KTM

KTM have been bullish about their plans to expand their presence on the MotoGP grid.

They tried and failed to convince Dorna to allow them an extra space this year, meaning Pol Espargaro had to make way for Pedro Acosta at Tech3 GASGAS.

KTM still hope for two extra bikes next season and have held talks to acquire one of the existing satellite teams.

“We do not want to increase the number of seats,” Ezpeleta reacted.

“We had already told KTM that the way is to reach an agreement with one of the existing teams.

“And that's what they'll do, I imagine.

“We will not increase the number until 2027, for sure.

“If a manufacturer came... it depends on how it comes.

“It may be a manufacturer that you tell to do the same thing Aprilia did at the beginning, which is to have a franchise with Gresini.

“Or have a franchise with a commitment as a manufacturer, but that would always be within another period.”

VR46 notably are in talks over their future, as they current contract as a Ducati satellite team expires at the end of this season.

Uccio Salucci, their general manager, has admitted that he held talks with KTM.

But Yamaha are seen as the likelier destination should VR46 quit Ducati.