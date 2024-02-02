The most interesting tech innovations from Sepang Shakedown test

Development for the 2024 MotoGP season is in full flow already as several big names made their first appearance of 2024.

After sitting out day one, Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami all hit the Sepang circuit for the first time, joining rookie Pedro Acosta and every manufacturer’s test teams.

Pol Espargaro was fastest for KTM ahead of Quartararo, while Acosta was just +0.007s down on the 2021 world champion.

But as we wait for the first official test, new innovations were again catching the eyes of many, starting with KTM and their new front fender.

Here is Dani Pedrosa testing the new aero piece from the Austrian brand.

Pedro Acosta, Sepang MotoGP test, 2 February

One of the manufacturer’s who have taken development to a new level ahead of 2024 is Aprilia, who have new aero on the front and rear of their bikes.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori tested their new front winglet which has the edges blending back into the front of the bike, while he also continued work on their ‘Batmobile’ rear wing.

Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 2 February

Here's another close up of the rear of the bike.

Aprilia Sepang

Like Aprilia, Honda have been busy testing a new aero device on the rear of the bike.

Here’s Stefan Brald testing an upgraded Stegasaurus-type rear winglet for the Japanese brand.

Stefan Bradl, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February

Honda previously had the two Stegasaurus look due to the kite-shaped upright plates, which was famously introduced by Ducati but here you can see the added section to the tail.

The pioneers for development, Ducati’s biggest attraction when it came to aero was the side fairing.

Michel Pirro, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February

Michele Pirro is the only Ducati rider in attendance for the Shakedown test before their eight full-time riders join the action next week.

Yamaha have made the least amount of changes when it comes to their aero package.

Some black fairings were spotted aboard the M1 but they remained similar to the ones used at Valencia.