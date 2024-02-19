Pedro Acosta quizzed about chasing Marc Marquez's record

If Pedro Acosta wins one of the first ten MotoGP races this season, the reigning Moto2 world champion will become the youngest ever race winner in the premier class.

Marc Marquez is currently the youngest MotoGP race winner, but Acosta, who has won the Moto3 and Moto2 titles in just three seasons in grand prix racing, is another generational talent who is expected to produce great results very early on.

But setting too high expectations is not on Acosta’s mind as the Spaniard instead wants to focus on enjoying his first season in MotoGP.

Speaking to MotoGP.com prior to the Sepang test, Acosta said: “I have listened to this many times. But it is not the moment to think about that.

“I have only had one day on a MotoGP bike and so to beat records like that; it’s not the moment to think about that. We just have to try and enjoy.”

Acosta’s speed since arriving in Moto3 has never been in doubt, and although it remains early, his adaptation to MotoGP has been very impressive.

The Spanish teenager is riding well beyond his years and has matched the likes of Brad Binder when it comes to sprint race simulations.

While physical in their own right, Moto3 and Moto2 machines require less physical strength, which is an area Acosta has had to work on during the winter break.

Speaking about the need to improve this area, Acosta said: “We know that it is necessary to be a bit stronger to ride a MotoGP bike.

“We can see how strong Jack [Miller] is at the moment and also guys like [Jorge] Martin.

“The physical aspect is going to be an important thing for the MotoGP era.”