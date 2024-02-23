Pol Espargaro lands unexpected new job inside the MotoGP paddock

Pol Espargaro will have an additional role as a TV broadcaster this year.

He will become part of the presentation team for Spanish TV channel DAZN's coverage of MotoGP.

Espargaro is joining a line-up which already includes Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

Espargaro has spent the past 10 years as a full-time MotoGP rider but, this season, has lost his Tech3 GASGAS seat to Pedro Acosta.

He will remain as a test and reserve rider for KTM and Tech3 GASGAS but will now have an additional role to fulfil inside the paddock.

“I'm going to continue being at the circuits, it was something very important," Espargaro explained.

"Before there were things that could escape you, but here they don't escape you, you see them instantly and you can communicate in a more direct way.

"I take it as a new project, I hope I am qualified to do it, but it will undoubtedly be something new and difficult. See you under the lights of Qatar."

Espargaro, now 32, won the Moto2 title in 2013 before progressing into the premier class.

He represented Yamaha, Honda and KTM in two stints.

But the emergence of the brilliant teenager Acosta resulted in KTM selecting Espargaro as the rider who would miss out on a full-time race seat.

Instead, he can now have one eye on the future with a new gig in the TV world.