Pedro Acosta ‘excited to start very special season’

Pedro Acosta admits he’s very ‘excited’ to get his first MotoGP season underway at the Qatar grand prix.

Pedro
Pedro

After an impressive pre-season, Pedro Acosta will make his official MotoGP debut this weekend at Lusail.

Acosta’s adaptation has been very smooth, and while testing does not always represent a clear picture, the reigning Mto2 world champion has been consistently inside the top ten during the pre-season. 

"I am excited to start a season that will be very special for me,” said Acosta ahead of this weekend’s season-opener.

“First-year in MotoGP with a team that I have connected with very well from the beginning. 

“The test in Qatar has helped us a lot to approach the first race of the season, so we have a good feeling.

“Our goal is to keep adapting and to understand little by little how the bike works. Come on, let's get started!"

The hype around Acosta has been intense ever since he stepped on the GASGAS KTM machine at the end of last season.

And with KTM looking set for another very competitive season in 2024, Acosta could be a major player when it comes to battling for the top five as early as round one.

On the other side of the garage, Augusto Fernandez hands over the role of lone rookie to Acosta, as the Spaniard gets set for season number two in the premier class.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s opening practice, Fernandez said: "After a long winter and all the pre-season testing done, I am super happy to be finally heading to our first race week of the year, and go back to ‘real’ racing!

“The winter tests did not go as well as we would have hoped, as I struggled a lot.

“However, I have faith in all the work we have achieved, we understand the new bike, and we know where we have to improve to be competitive again.

“Recovering the same feeling as towards the end of 2023 is our goal for this first round, hopefully we can be at a similar level, and build from there."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
28 mins ago
Alpine restructure F1 technical department after key resignations
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
WSBK
News
38 mins ago
Alvaro Bautista still betting ‘on the same three riders’ as last year
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta ‘excited to start very special season’
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensify
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull hit by warning: “Adrian Newey will not put up with unrest”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey …

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen won’t attend F1 Saudi Arabian GP as Christian Horner feud grows
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Aleix “welcomes” difficult 2024 Aprilia: “Important thing is we are faster”
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo points at three ‘question marks’ that Marc Marquez must answer
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
How to watch the Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February