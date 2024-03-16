Gresini boss offers ominous feedback on Marc Marquez’s first race

The noises coming out of Gresini Ducati appear to be quietly confident about Marc Marquez.

A P5 in the sprint then a P4 in the Qatar MotoGP didn’t quite allow Marquez to go under the radar, as he might have wished on his Ducati debut.

But the talk from inside the paddock is getting louder about what Marquez might accomplish when he is fully adjusted to his GP23.

Michele Masini, the Gresini sporting director, told Marca about Marquez’s first race with the team: "From a general point of view, the balance is positive.

“It has been a solid weekend for our team, on a track that is not easy for us.

“It is not one of Marc's favourite tracks and where Alex always has problems, some vibration, some chattering.

“So we can say that we are leaving Qatar quite happy.

"[Marc] wasn't far away. That means he's already at a good level.

“It's clear that he still needs to know the correct riding style for this Ducati when the tyres drop.

“That's what's important here and then it will make him take a step towards the end of the races.

"He is missing some little things, but it is clear that it is a continuous evolution.

“In the end, he has done a few kilometres on that bike.

“He is changing things every day, he is adapting and transmits things to us that we also vary to make it easier for him.

“Let's say it's not that far away…”

His teammate and brother Alex Marquez, in his second year with Gresini, finished P7 in the sprint then P6 in the Sunday race in Qatar.

"Alex had a pretty good weekend, especially in race pace,” Masini said.

“It's clear that starting on the third row is not easy.

“There are the KTMs that always start very strong. 70 percent is the start. It's not easy either to overtake with these tyre pressure regulations.

“So it is difficult to manage the races here, but we are also satisfied with Alex.

"I saw Alex very focused, both in the test and in the grand prix, focused on his work, because that is what counts, it is useless to be distracted.

“Marc, his potential, is there.

“They will surely be rivals in all the races, they will fight for the positions that count, but what makes them stronger is that they both stimulate each other.

“After each training session we exchange opinions.

“The team can take a big leap in quality by sharing everything."

Is Marc Marquez a legitimate MotoGP title contender, Masini was asked?

"The podium is a goal that we all seek, but I am very happy,” he replied.

“I could say that it is going well this way because it gives us a low profile and we have a solid base with which to start.

“Now we have done the first race, the ice has been broken.

"The first objective is for the riders to have fun and I saw a smile on both of them, which is the most important thing for us.

“The title? We'll talk in the middle of the season…”