“Next step” clue by Marc Marquez’s crew chief offers hint for COTA

Marc Marquez knows the weak area he must improve upon to return to glory at COTA...
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s crew chief has offered a pretty big clue about how they can claw themselves closer to the front in MotoGP.

The first two rounds of the 2024 season have been an impressive indication of Marquez’s ability on a Ducati, having left Honda.

He was fourth in the Qatar grand prix then on the podium in the Portimao sprint.

But Marquez was knocked down by Francesco Bagnaia in the Portuguese MotoGP as they fought for fifth, and ended up 16th.

“Unfortunate end,” his crew chief Frankie Carchedi posted to social media.

“Some big positives from the weekend. The next step is to start closer to the front and get clean air… step by step.

“Can have the best race pace, however in a race situation it’s very different.

“Being at the back of the front group the front overheats.

“We struggled for speed from the last corner and most passes today were in T1. Qp made it tough. Next step is clear!”

Gresini rider Marquez made the Portimao weekend difficult for himself after qualifying in eighth.

A year earlier he had qualified in pole position at the same circuit on a Honda

.

He was in contention to claim a front row start again, but he lost the front of his Ducati during qualifying. On a second bike, he salvaged P8, which was scant consolation for the pace he had hinted at previously.

Clearly, that early error undermined Marquez’s two races in Portimao, his crew chief believes.

The third round of the MotoGP season is a fortnight away at the Circuit of the Americas.

The April 12-14 event will now see Marquez apply extra focus to his Saturday qualifying runs to avoid the mistake which hampered him in Portugal.

His crash in Portimao qualifying meant that the excellent race pace he later demonstrated could not be used to its full potential.

COTA is one of Marquez’s favourite circuits, a track he has previously dominated.

He won at COTA six years in a row from 2013-18.

Given his eye-catching first laps on the year-old Ducati, the upcoming COTA round will have Marquez fans salivating and his critics a little worried…

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
“Next step” clue by Marc Marquez’s crew chief offers hint for COTA
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2 hours ago
Is Charles Leclerc “miffed” at Lewis Hamilton arrival? “I’m not sure…”
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON)…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen and Abu Dhabi: “Was I robbed? Obviously”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Liberty CEO’s first words on whether MotoGP will undergo big changes
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Podcast: Liberty Media acquire MotoGP - What's next?
MotoGP
MotoGP

Latest News

NASCAR
News
4 hours ago
NASCAR Vice President Elton Sawyer provides wet weather tyre update
Elton Sawyer
Elton Sawyer
NASCAR
News
5 hours ago
Kyle Larson scrapes a third-place finish after nearly scraping the wall
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
News
5 hours ago
Helmut Marko hints age will be key factor in picking Max Verstappen teammate
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…
NASCAR
News
6 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr left seething after a missed opportunity at Richmond Raceway
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr