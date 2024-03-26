Mike Trimby to be first non-rider inducted to MotoGP Hall of Fame

Mike Trimby will become the first non-rider to be officially named a Legend

Mike Trimby, Moto3 race, Argentine MotoGP
Mike Trimby, Moto3 race, Argentine MotoGP

Mike Trimby will be inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame this year.

He will become the first non-rider to be officially named a Legend, and the first person inducted wholly due to off-track work.

Trimby will be inducted at Silverstone this year, at the British MotoGP.

As the founder and CEO of the International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA), Trimby is a crucial figure in the history of motorcycle racing, and of MotoGP.

Although Trimby did ride bikes himself in the 1960s, he became the official representative of the riders in 1982, a major landmark for the work he has now been recognised for.

He set up the IRTA in 1986 to advocate for riders and their teams.

Trimby, his wife Irene, and the IRTA are credited with the massive advancement of safety in motorcycle racing.

In 1992, the IRTA teamed with the FIM and Dorna.

Trimby passed away last year but his legacy lives on.

Irene Trimby said about her husband being inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame: “Mike would have been very honoured about receiving this prestigious award, and everyone who knew him knows he never would have expected it either. 

"It’s wonderful for his work and legacy to be acknowledged in this way, although I’m sure he might also have been a little embarrassed to see us putting on a ceremony and giving him a trophy! It’s also something very special for me, for everyone who worked closely with him, and everyone who continues to miss him very much. Thank you very much.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said: "Mike’s contribution to motorcycle Grand Prix racing is truly monumental, and we’re proud to name him a MotoGP Legend. 

"Since the concept of MotoGP Legends was born, it has always been about more than numbers. There are no criteria based on simple race wins or number of championships, it’s about contribution to the sport – be it off-track, on-track or a combination of the two. 

"So it’s fitting that Mike becomes the first figure honoured purely for his off-track impact, as his work in this sport was truly second to none. It will be an honour for us, and for me, to induct Mike into the Hall of Fame. He is greatly missed and we race on in his memory.”

MotoGP Legends in the Hall of Fame

MotoGP Legends in the Hall of Fame
 
Giacomo Agostini
 
Hugh Anderson
 
Hans-Georg Anscheidt
 
Kork Ballington
 
Max Biaggi
 
Alex Crivillé
 
Mick Doohan
 
Stefan Dörflinger
 
Andrea Dovizioso
 
Geoff Duke
 
Wayne Gardner
 
Mike Hailwood
 
Nicky Hayden
 
Jorge Lorenzo
 
Daijiro Kato
 
Eddie Lawson
 
Marco Lucchinelli
 
Randy Mamola
 
Anton Mang
 
Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez
 
Angel Nieto
 
Dani Pedrosa
 
Wayne Rainey
 
Phil Read
 
Jim Redman
 
Kenny Roberts
 
Kenny Roberts Jr
 
Valentino Rossi
 
Jarno Saarinen
 
Kevin Schwantz
 
Barry Sheene
 
Marco Simoncelli
 
Freddie Spencer
 
Casey Stoner
 
John Surtees
 
Luigi Taveri
 
Carlo Ubbiali
 
Franco Uncini

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Details of Christian Horner scandal could go public if employee goes to tribunal
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in Melbourne
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in Melbourne
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia grilled over “bad feeling” and “awkwardness”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Mike Trimby to be first non-rider inducted to MotoGP Hall of Fame
Mike Trimby, Moto3 race, Argentine MotoGP
Mike Trimby, Moto3 race, Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Pedro Acosta picks his favourite Portimao overtake | “charisma, style, panache…”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Loss of Max Verstappen’s ‘fiery passion’ will be key clue to F1 retirement
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Is Fabio Quartararo dropping hints that he could stay at Yamaha?
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
4 hours ago
Fernando Alonso’s ‘saintly halo’ mocked as verdict delivered on intentions
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
5 hours ago
Red Bull junior to make F1 practice debut in Daniel Ricciardo’s car in Japan
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Maverick Vinales praised for “not letting the other guys bully him”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March